A light aircraft handling provider is to introduce the island’s first dedicated electric aircraft charging station at Isle of Man Airport.
Under the agreement, island-based 3 Legs Aviation and zero-emission aviation experts Aerovolt UK Ltd will install a state-of-the-art electric aircraft charging point at Ronaldsway within two years.
Mark Langley, founder of 3 Legs Aviation, stated: ‘This partnership is a significant step towards a more sustainable aviation future for the Isle of Man.
‘By supporting electric aircraft technology, we are reducing aviation’s environmental impact while ensuring the island remains at the forefront of innovation.’
Established in 2022, 3 Legs Aviation is committed to sustainability and says by working with Aerovolt, the company aligns with global efforts to cut carbon emissions and future-proof aviation infrastructure.
It hopes the introduction of electric aircraft charging will attract new business opportunities, including flight training providers and sustainable tourism initiatives.
This project also supports the Isle of Man Government’s climate change plan, which targets net-zero emissions by 2050.
The agreement includes a feasibility study on electric flight training operations at the airport’s hangar facilities, ensuring pilots train on the latest sustainable technology.
Philip Kingsley-Dobson, founder of Aerovolt UK Ltd, added: ‘We are excited to bring our electric aircraft charging technology to the Isle of Man.
‘This initiative marks a major step in reducing aviation’s environmental footprint and accelerating the transition to cleaner air travel.’
This project aligns with Aerovolt’s mission to expand the UK’s first public electric aircraft charging network, working with manufacturers, regulators, and airports to drive zero-emission aviation.
With similar installations at other UK airports, the Isle of Man will join a growing network pioneering sustainable air travel.