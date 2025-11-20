Isle of Man Bank hosted the island’s second STEMFest last month, welcoming more than 170 young participants from Girlguiding Isle of Man and Manx Scouting for a day dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Children aged seven to 14 immersed themselves in hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and build confidence.
Highlights included crime scene investigations, car building, robot coding, and exploring the endless possibilities of STEM. Each participant earned their STEMFest 2025 badge, marking their achievement and engagement.
This inspiring and impactful event forms part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to promoting STEM education among young people, helping to open doors for the next generation of innovators.
The STEMFest series, now in its third year, has delivered events across the Isle of Man, Guernsey, Jersey, and Gibraltar, in collaboration with Girlguiding.
Isle of Man jurisdictional head at RBS International Kelly Cawley said: ‘We are passionate about empowering young minds and providing opportunities to learn, experiment, and grow.
‘STEMFest is about more than taking part in activities, it’s about building confidence and inspiring the innovators of tomorrow.’
A special thank you goes to Isle of Man Constabulary, University College Isle of Man, and Isle of Man Code Club for their ongoing support in making STEMFest a success.
The event follows an earlier initiative in July, when a team from Isle of Man Bank - part of RBS International - delivered a STEM Day at Queen Elizabeth II High School, inspiring Year 7 students to explore exciting STEM career paths.
A spokesperson added: ‘RBS International remains committed to supporting educational initiatives that strengthen STEM foundations and help shape future leaders in science and technology.’