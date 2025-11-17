Thirty-six-year-old Elizabeth Edge had previously denied the allegation, but changed her plea to guilty after it was agreed to amend the charge, removing the dishonesty aspect.
Edge, of Heather Crescent, admitted failing to notify a change in her circumstances, namely that two children were no longer living with her.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place in summary court on November 20.
In February 2022, Edge was given a suspended sentence for five counts of benefit fraud, after admitting failing to declare money she was receiving from a man online.
Bail continues.