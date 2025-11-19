There has been a big drop in the number of primary school pupils eating school meals - with more and more turning to packed lunches.
Figures released by Education Minister Daphne Caine shows almost all primary schools across the Isle of Man have seen a reduction in the demand for school dinners.
The figures come courtesy of a response to a written question submitted by Onchan MHK Julie Edge who asked ‘how many students were choosing school meals and packed lunches at the start of January 2025, September 2025 and October 2025.’
While the changes in school meals, aimed at making them healthier, was not referenced in either the question or response, it appears those changes could be driving the trend towards packed lunches.
Only St Thomas’ C of E School in Douglas has seen a real term increase in pupils turning to school meals over packed lunches.
St Mary’s RC in Douglas and Sulby has seen increased numbers eating school meals, but they have both seen an increase in the number of pupils at the school as a whole.
Some schools have seen a dramatic swing from school meals to packed lunches.
Ms Edge later confirmed the question related to the change in school meals and says the figures show there has been a 28% rise in pupils turning to packed lunches overall.
Arbory, for instance, had 117 pupils eating school meals in January with 47 having a packed lunched.
By October, just 79 were having school meals and 83 were eating packed lunches.
Meanwhile, Cronk y Berry had 176 pupils consuming school meals in January and 80 having packed lunches.
But by October, only 111 were eating school meals while 151 had packed lunches.
There was also a big turnaround in Bunscoill Rhumsaa in Ramsey where more than 100 more pupils had school meals (251) compared to packed lunches (142).
Now more pupils have packed lunches (210) than school meals (203).
It is unclear if other factors, other than the shakeup school meal menus, have contributed to the change.
However, the cost of school meals went up from £2.40 to £2.55 late last year, which could also be a contributary factor.
In her response, Mrs Caine explained some pupils who identified as having packed lunches may in fact have gone home for lunch or attended appointments, so the figures provided are approximate.
She also said figure fluctuate due to factors including school absence and sickness, weather which may influence demand for certain meals and seasonal events.
New healthier school dinners, featuring more fresh Manx produce and a big cut in ultra-processed food, were introduced at the start of the school year in 2025.
Much of the criticism has focused on the decision to replace puddings with a selection of fruit and an optional glass of Manx milk.
But the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) previously said they will be listening to feedback on the changes.
The Isle of Man Medical Society welcomed reforms to school dinners but said there needed to be more consultation with parents.