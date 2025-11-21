Countries around the world have been taking part in ‘Orange the World’, a global initiative that culminated this week with International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
This worldwide campaign aims to raise awareness of gender-based violence, and this year the Isle of Man is making its presence strongly felt.
Inner Wheel, one of the largest women’s voluntary service organisations in the world, plays a major role in the movement.
With more than 100,000 members across more than 100 countries, the organisation will again be working together to highlight the issue and show support for those affected. The Isle of Man branch is contributing with its own series of events under the banner ‘The Isle of Man Goes Orange’.
The initiative aims not only to increase awareness of abuse but also to raise support for Victim Support Isle of Man, whose JustGiving link appears on campaign posters or alternatively at this link.
These posters have been distributed widely- through Hospice, Victim Support, Rotary groups, voluntary organisations, local shops, and across social media—to maximise visibility.
Supporters walked through Port St Mary from the town hall to the Golfers Rest and back on Tuesday, wearing orange hats and handing out flyers. The return is timed to coincide with the moment the town hall is illuminated in orange.
The campaign moves to Douglas on today (November 27), where the City Council will light the town hall, promenade and Shopping Street in orange. Volunteers will once again be out in force with orange hats, balloons, and flyers.
Later in the campaign, more iconic Manx landmarks - including the Tynwald ‘Wedding Cake’, the Roundhouse and Noble’s Hospital - will also turn orange.
It will last until December 10. More information can be found on the organisation’s Facebook page, Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann.