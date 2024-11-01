A conference planned for later this month will help employers and employees in the island to learn more about how to support workplace wellbeing.
The ‘Positive Health & Workplace Wellbeing Conference’ is being organised by the Chamber of Commerce’s positive health and wellbeing forum.
The full-day event, which is sponsored by Zurich and begins with a leadership breakfast sponsored by MAC Group, will be held at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort on Tuesday, November 26.
Sessions will cover a comprehensive range of topics, including exercise and fitness, neurodiversity, and the changing landscape of employee benefits.
Jayne Kennell, Chamber’s positive health and wellbeing forum lead, said: ‘Building on the success of last year’s event we have made the 2024 conference even bigger and better.
‘It’s a “must attend” event for everyone with an interest in workplace health and wellbeing because the activities on the day are all designed to help businesses discover practical strategies to create environments that support employees both professionally and personally.
‘We expect it to be very popular, so we’re urging everyone to sign-up ASAP in order to avoid missing out.’
The event agenda also features presentations from Jayne Kennell (Swagelok); Gianni Epifani (Manx Sport & Recreation), Wendy Ranft-Gerber (healthandbalanceiom.com); Amy Howse (Soundology); Andy Hodkin (Disability Awareness); Malcolm Clague (Manx Anti-Cancer Association); Caitriona Ellis (caitrionaellis.com); Paula Dunlop (Isle Stand Up to Suicide); Emily Todd (Femm Collective); Gareth Nicholson and Rebecca Macnair (bothIsle Listen); Diane Parker (Life After Loss); Rebekah Dalrymple (Simply Sleep); Christina Hutchinson (Mountain High Coaching); Sindy Lambert (The Firm Slimming and Health Clinic); and Juan Moore (Resolute Consultancy).
Public Health Isle of Man’s Workplace Wellbeing Group organised an annual workplace wellbeing conference from 2016 until 2022.
When that came to an end, Chamber’s Positive Health and Wellbeing Forum took up the baton and organised its first Positive Health & Workplace Wellbeing Conference last November.