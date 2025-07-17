Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has announced it has appointed a new head of engagement.
Dr Carmel Croukamp succeeds Graham Makepeace-Warne in the role, who has recently become Chief Executive Officer after leading MWT’s engagement initiatives for the past seven years.
Dr Croukamp, who begins her new role this month, brings extensive experience in conservation, environmental education and public engagement.
A native of Kirk Michael, she has a background in social science and public perception and spent 15 years working in Brazil in the field of conservation engagement.
During that time, she served as CEO of Parque das Aves, a conservation-focused bird park located in the Atlantic Rainforest, which welcomes approximately 900,000 visitors annually.
A spokesperson from MWT added: ‘Carmel takes up the role in July 2025, bringing with her a deep personal connection to the Isle of Man, alongside leadership experience in conservation, public engagement and environmental education.
‘Carmel grew up in Kirk Michael and has an academic background in social science and public perception.’
In her new role, Dr Croukamp will oversee MWT’s work in public engagement, education, community partnerships and communications.
She will be responsible for advancing the Trust’s strategic goals, including creating a Nature Recovery Network across land and sea, scaling up Nature-Based Solutions, and engaging one in four people on the Isle of Man in local action for wildlife.
Speaking about her new role, Carmel said: ‘I’m honoured to take over as head of engagement for MWT.
‘Our new CEO’s vision is for a community and place where people and nature can thrive together, and which can be a beacon for environmental recovery.
‘With the acquisition of significant new sites, including 1,124 acres at Glen Auldyn, temperate rainforest restauration initiatives and a number of exciting developments, it’s a great time to be joining MWT.
‘Nature has a vital role to play in supporting the prosperity and wellbeing of people and communities, and I’m thrilled to contribute to that mission.
‘Most of all, I feel incredibly fortunate to be working in nature conservation here at home, in the Isle of Man.’
CEO of MWT, Graham Makepeace-Warne, commented: ‘Carmel brings a proven track record of connecting people, communities, and economies with the benefits of nature conservation.
‘She has strong experience fostering engagement and support for the protection and recovery of nature and I’m delighted to welcome her on board.’
Graham succeeded Leigh Morris as CEO of MWT at the end of May after she led the island’s largest conservation charity for over five years.
Speaking about his new role, Graham said: ‘It’s a tremendous honour to lead Manx Wildlife Trust at such a crucial time for nature.
‘The Isle of Man is uniquely placed to be a beacon for environmental recovery, and I’m excited to build on our successes - restoring habitats, protecting our wildlife, and working with our community to inspire action for nature.
‘I’m also relishing the prospect of working more closely with our amazing and dedicated team, trustees, members, volunteers and partners.’