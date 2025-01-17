Love Tech, the island charity dedicated to inspiring and empowering young people - especially girls - to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) has a new sponsor for its flagship mentor programme.
Ramsey Crookall, the Isle of Man’s longest-established investment and wealth management firm, will support Love Tech in expanding the programme, which connects teenage girls and boys with accomplished female professionals in STEM.
This partnership will enable Love Tech to develop new resources, including enhanced mentorship webpages and inspiring video content, ensuring young people can access valuable guidance, role models, and career insights.
The charity, which was formed in 2018 by Claire Milne of Appleby, Deb Byron of Hansard, and Roberta Castle of Continent 8, is now made up of a team of 20-plus island female business leaders and technologists.
Its patron is Lady Phillippa Lorimer MBE.
The mentor programme is central to Love Tech’s mission to bridge the gender and skills gap in STEM fields by building confidence, skills, and ambition among young people.
With Ramsey Crookall’s sponsorship, the charity will strengthen its impact, providing teenagers with visibility of successful women in STEM and offering advice on pursuing careers in fields that are often perceived as male-dominated.
Love Tech committee member Jade Zorab said: ‘Role models play a critical role in influencing career choices, and our mentor programme is designed to help young men and women discover the exciting opportunities available in STEM fields.
‘We are thrilled to have Ramsey Crookall as a partner in this mission. Their support will allow us to build a legacy of inspiration and empowerment for the next generation.’
Chief executive officer at Ramsey Crookall Joanna Crookall said: ‘We’re proud to partner with Love Tech to support such an inspiring programme.
‘Encouraging and mentoring the next generation of STEM talent aligns closely with our commitment to the island community and future-focused careers.
‘This partnership will help create a stronger, more diverse workforce in STEM right here in the Isle of Man.’
As Love Tech moves into 2025, the charity has an exciting calendar of events and initiatives planned to continue inspiring young people across the Isle of Man.
From hands-on workshops and engaging STEM sessions to community-driven events, Love Tech is dedicated to broadening its reach and impact.
A key focus for the year will be the development of engaging video content spotlighting female mentors and their inspiring career journeys, providing young people and parents with accessible resources to explore STEM careers and opportunities.
