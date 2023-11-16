Affinity Group will operate under Affinity (South Florida) LLC, providing clients with a range of corporate, digital, and private wealth services.
The Athol Street company says expanding to south Florida is part its strategy to do more business across the Atlantic.
The company opened an office in the Cayman Islands in 2021 and is now in four financial centres.
South Florida is a popular destination for businesses and residents thanks to its favourable tax structure.
Affinity Group says its new Fort Lauderdale location offers a business-friendly environment with low corporate taxes and no personal income tax.
It also operates in Malta.
In addition to the expansion, Affinity Group is celebrating the recognition of its group director and chief operating officer, Alex Gardner.
Mrs Gardener, who lives in Douglas, has been named in Citywealth’s NextGen Top 40 Under 40 International Financial Centre Awards and shortlisted for Woman of the Year Business Growth at the Citywealth Powerwomen International Awards 2024.
The company describes her role in its growth as pivotal.
Affinity’s chief executive officer, Andy Morgan, said: ‘This strategic move allows us to better serve our clients in the Americas and further strengthen our position as a leading global corporate service provider.
‘We are also thrilled to celebrate the recognition of our group director and chief operating officer, Alex Gardner. Her nominations are a testament to her hard work and dedication, and we are proud to have her as a valued member of our group team.’
The expansion will likely increase Isle of Man-based Affinity Group’s revenue. The company says its presence has been well-received in the first few weeks of operation in south Florida, with local and regional partnerships formed quickly through the group’s global network. As the office grows, revenue will go to the group.
If successful, the anticipated growth in south Florida will result in new hires in Miami and the Isle of Man.
Affinity says the expansion will strengthen the Isle of Man’s reputation as a global corporate service provider, with the south Florida operation initially led by Mr Morgan and Mrs Gardner, both from the island.