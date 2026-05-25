Temporary renal units could be in place at Ramsey Cottage and District Hospital (RCDH).
Manx Care had hoped to have the hospital back up and running at full capacity by now after remedial works began in October 2025 with modifications made to ensure they meet statutory compliance standards for health and safety and fire protection.
However, major structural issues were found, particularly with the building’s roof, which means more major work is needed.
To ensure the north does not remain without medical services, Manx Care wants to install mobile units to provide services.
A planning application has already been submitted for a mobile unit to house dental services. Now a further application has been made to house renal services.
In a letter of support as part of the application Aneurin Pritchard, director of infrastructure manager at Manx Care, says it is important services can be returned to Ramsey.
He said: ‘Refurbishment of Martin Ward was completed in 2025, and the remainder of RCDH was formally handed over to the Department of Infrastructure in December 2025 to enable remedial works, following a rodent infestation, to progress.
‘Initial assessments indicated that the building could be refurbished and made operationally safe by April 2026. However, subsequent investigations identified a number of additional and significant defects, including fire stopping and ventilation issues.
‘These findings substantially increased the scope of remedial works required and have resulted in delays to the reinstatement of services within the hospital.
‘Services including renal dialysis, dental, wound management, physiotherapy, theatre facilities, kitchen services and training rooms remain unfit for re-occupation while remedial works continue.
‘As a result of the current situation, local renal dialysis provision has been significantly impacted.
‘In this context, the temporary use of a mobile renal unit represents a timely, proportionate and practical solution.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.