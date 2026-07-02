Cains Corporate Services Limited (CCSL) have appointed a new managing director.
Ella Pinnock has taken on the role at the Douglas company in a move the firm says: ‘strengthens commitment to excellence in fiduciary and corporate services’.
A spokesperson for the Fort Anne-based business said: ‘Ella brings more than four decades of experience in wealth management and fiduciary administration, having worked with a broad range of international clients and complex structures.
‘Her extensive expertise spans all aspects of corporate, private client services, trust and charity administration, as well as operational leadership.
‘Ella relocated to the island from Guernsey in 2001 and joined the fiduciary business which eventually became Occorian.
‘During her tenure, she held responsibility for the ongoing administration of private client affairs and the day-to-day management of trust company operations. Her leadership and industry knowledge have made a significant impact within the fiduciary sector in the island.
‘Prior to this, Ella spent 10 years with international accountancy firm Rawlinson & Hunter.
‘She also held roles within the trust company arms of Credit Suisse and Coutts Bank, as well as working with two independent trust companies, one of which formed part of an insurance group providing specialist services to the aviation industry.’
Commenting on the appointment, chair of Cains Tristan Head said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Ella to Cains Corporate Services.
‘Her deep experience, strong leadership credentials, and long-standing reputation in the industry make her exceptionally well placed to lead our operations.
‘Ella’s appointment follows a number of recent additions to the team, notably associate director Tom Groves.
‘These hires reflect our ambition to continue delivering high-quality, client-focused services and to build on the strong foundation of our business.’
Ella added: ‘I am delighted to be joining Cains at such an exciting time in its development.
‘The firm has an excellent reputation for professionalism and client service, and I look forward to working with the team.’