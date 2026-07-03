It is expected to be completed this year.
According to the project’s architects, a section of wall was ‘over-demolished’ because of structural concerns.
Demolition was approved retrospectively and work, which had been halted last August resumed in October when a new application (25/90850/MCH) was permitted under delegated powers.
The latest accounts and annual report for Living Hope Community Church Ltd makes no mention of walls being ‘over-demolished’ due to structural concerns.
It states: ‘While initial work was being carried out on the site in early 2025, it became clear that, taking a long-term perspective, it would be better to rebuild the greater part of the building than to retain the buildings as they were and only carry out repairs, improvements and other changes.
‘Naturally this has significantly extended the timelines and budget.’
Living Hope was granted a £1m loan in July 2024 to assist with the purchase and redevelopment of Removals House.
The accounts show the site was acquired in August that year for £1,295,415. Development costs incurred during 2025 amounted to £588,391.
A gift day held in 2023 saw a staggering £150,000 given and hundreds of thousands more pledged towards the project.
Gifts to the building fund totalled £403,580 in 2024 and £232,999 last year, the accounts show.
It is anticipated the development and fit-out cost will ultimately come to a total of around £1.5m.
The accounts show that £80,000 of the £1m loan had been repaid during the 12 months to the end of August last year, with Living Hope committed to a minimum repayment of £10,000 a month.