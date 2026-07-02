Douglas technology group Dynascale is believed to have become the first organisation in the island to achieve a new international standard for artificial intelligence.
The firm, which is the parent company of ScaleMind AI and Dynamic HR, did so with zero non-conformances raised by auditors.
The island business designs and operates AI and workforce management solutions for organisations across hospitality, retail, finance, construction and shipping.
It has been certified to ISO 42001, the world's first management standard for responsible artificial intelligence, alongside ISO 27001 for information security.
Both were awarded by the British Assessment Bureau following a combined independent audit.
ISO 42001, published in December 2023, sets requirements for how organisations develop, deploy and oversee artificial intelligence, covering areas including transparency, bias management, human oversight and risk.
ISO 27001 is the long-established global benchmark for protecting sensitive information.
The company say the dual certification places it among a small group of organisations worldwide holding accredited credentials in both AI governance and information security.
The milestone comes at a time of growing focus on AI regulation and data governance, both in the island and internationally.
Ben Higham-Smith and Alison Pickett, founders and directors of Dynascale, said: ‘This is a proud moment for us and for the Isle of Man.
‘We set out to show we could meet the most demanding international standards for both information security and AI governance, and to do it with zero non-conformances on our first attempt is a testament to our team.
‘For our clients, it means independent verification that the systems handling their data and powering their AI are governed to the highest international benchmarks.’
The group has extended its certified practices into all of its recent products, including RiskSignal, its AI-powered compliance platform, and Mosaic Suite, its social media and marketing app.