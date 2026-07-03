A 41-year-old who went to a man’s house after an alleged road rage incident has been fined £750.
Charlie Dee previously denied provoking behaviour and common assault, and a trial was due on July 3.
However, on July 2, he changed his plea to guilty to the provoking behaviour, while the prosecution offered no evidence to the common assault.
Magistrates also ordered Dee to pay £300 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Dee went to the man’s address at Meadow Crescent in Douglas on January 30.
He confronted him in relation to a road-related incident involving Dee’s wife.
The man said he opened his door and Dee approached him and grabbed him by the shoulder area.
The man said he pulled away but Dee latched on to him again.
He said that Dee got out his phone and held it in the air, saying: ‘You were disrespecting my wife and child.
‘Say sorry to her.’
The man said Dee grabbed him again and he then punched Dee.
Dee went back to his van saying: ‘This is not over.’
When interviewed, Dee said he’d been at work when he received a call from his distraught wife, saying she’d been followed by a man from Union Mills to Tynwald Mills, with him tailgating her.
She said when she parked, he threatened and abused her.
Defence advocate James Peterson said Dee had spotted the vehicle his wife had described by pure chance and had followed the man.
‘In the heat of the moment he went to his house. He accepts he was loud and aggressive, and he laid his hands on his shoulders,’ said the advocate.
Dee said that he’d been talking about calling the police when he said it wasn’t over, rather than it being a threat.