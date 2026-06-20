Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault.
The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning on the outskirts of Peel.
The Isle of Man Constabulary did not disclose the exact location but said the attack took place in an area just off Glen Maye and Patrick Road at around 2am
One person sustained significant injuries in the incident, the force confirmed.
Officers say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the assault and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police have reassured the public that the incident is being treated as isolated and that there is not believed to be any wider risk to the community.
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