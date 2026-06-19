Hospice Isle of Man has received a donation of £7,899 from NFU Mutual’s Isle of Man branch through the insurer’s Agency Giving Fund.
The donation follows the local branch’s decision to nominate Hospice as its chosen charity for 2026, recognising the support and care the organisation provides to patients and families across the island.
The NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund is an annual initiative that allows branch offices across the company’s network to nominate local charities for financial support, with the scheme forming part of NFU Mutual’s wider £4 million charitable commitment for 2026.
Of that total, £2.33 million has been allocated to community causes through the Agency Giving Fund, with local branches selecting organisations they believe are making a significant impact in their areas.
Vanessa Naudé, corporate relationships and events executive at Hospice Isle of Man, commented: ‘We are incredibly grateful to the entire NFU Mutual Isle of Man team for nominating Hospice as their chosen charity this year.
‘Many of the people who support Hospice have a personal connection to our work, and it is especially meaningful when businesses choose to give because they have seen the impact of our care first-hand.
‘This generous donation will help us continue providing specialist palliative and end-of-life care, as well as support for families and loved ones, free of charge to those who need us.’
The Agency Giving Fund was established in 2020 to support local charities and community organisations. Funding decisions are made by NFU Mutual’s local agency teams, with the aim of directing support to causes that address the needs of their communities.
David Wilkinson, branch manager at NFU Mutual Isle of Man, added: ‘We are pleased to be able to support Hospice Isle of Man through the Agency Giving Fund and recognise the vital role it plays in our community.’