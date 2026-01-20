The Salvation Army will host a weekly lunch club in a bid to combat loneliness and isolation across the Isle of Man.
A spokesperson for the Christian charitable organisation said: ‘Bringing the local community together and providing a lifeline for many people that may feel alone, the Salvation Army is using its staple lunch club service to encourage strangers to become friends.
‘Launching next Tuesday (January 27) at the church and community centre in the Isle of Man Business Park on the outskirts of Douglas, the lunch club will start with tea and coffee at 11.30am, followed by a three-course hot meal at midday.
‘A guest speaker or activity will then be available to take part in for anyone that wants and is able to stay.’
Captain Rachael Nieuwoudt, church leader at The Salvation Army Isle of Man, added: ‘Our lunch club is so much more than just providing food.
‘Part of our mission is to be at the heart of our community, and this initiative, we hope, will support us in combating social isolation while allowing us to meet and reach new people.
‘The lunch club will provide a safe space, enabling members of our local community to come together with likeminded individuals.
‘Sadly, we know that for some people day-to-day contact with others is limited but it is a crucial part in ensuring a positive wellbeing.
‘We believe that we have an important role to play, encouraging new friendships to be formed and making sure people are not alone.’
At a cost of £5 per person, the lunch club will be of a drop-in style with people attending able to choose which part they would like to be involved in with no obligation to attend everything.
However, the inaugural session will need to be booked by calling the Salvation Army directly on 627742 or by emailing [email protected]