Owning a home is one of life’s biggest milestones - a place to call your own, to create memories, and to build a future.
For many in the Isle of Man, that dream can feel out of reach, with rising property prices and the challenge of saving for a deposit often pushing homeownership years down the line. But a new mortgage option from Lloyds International could change that.
Previously, first-time buyers needed to save at least 10% of a property’s value as a deposit. On a £300,000 home, that’s £30,000, a figure that can take years to save. Lloyds’ new 5% deposit mortgage halves that requirement. Suddenly, the deposit drops to £15,000, making homeownership a more realistic goal.
Franzy Germishuys, a mortgage manager based in the Douglas branch has seen the difference this can make.
‘The 5% deposit mortgage will make a massive difference, especially for younger generations,’ he says.
‘Not only does it mean a smaller amount to save, but it also changes the timescale. For some, it could mean buying a home years earlier than expected.’
Homeownership isn’t just about bricks and mortar. It’s about security, independence, and building a future.
For many, the biggest barrier is the deposit. By lowering that hurdle, Lloyds is helping more people take that first step sooner, opening doors to new possibilities.
Buying your first home can feel daunting, but Franzy and his team follow what they call the ‘TT’ approach - Together and Transparent (no, it doesn’t involve motorbikes!).
From the first conversation to getting the keys, they make sure customers understand every step and feel confident in their decisions.
Franzy recommends starting with an initial conversation to understand your maximum mortgage amount before you begin house hunting.
‘It opens people’s eyes,’ he says.
‘They might be pleasantly surprised at what’s possible, and if they need to adjust their plans, we’ll help them find solutions. Sometimes that means looking at different areas or property types, but there’s always a way forward.’
To make things even easier, Lloyds offers a Mortgage Calculator online. It’s a quick way to see what your monthly repayments might look like, giving you clarity before you start searching.
The 5% deposit mortgage offers lending up to £500,000 and includes fixed-rate options for three or five years. It’s available to both new and existing customers looking to buy their first home.
Your first home isn’t just a place. It’s a milestone, a moment, and a future you’ve worked hard for. With a Lloyds 5% Deposit Mortgage, that future could be closer than you think.
Adele Bohlen, chief executive officer at Lloyds International, said: ‘At Lloyds, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to own a home and build a secure future. We have launched this new mortgage product, with a lower minimum deposit, to enable more people to achieve their dreams of homeownership and make the journey as simple as possible.’
Search ‘Lloyds International 5% Deposit Mortgage’.
Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc, Isle of Man Branch is regulated by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority. First time buyers only. Lending is subject to status. You could lose your home if you don’t keep up your mortgage repayments.