A Douglas boutique wealth manager and private bank has once again been recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the UK’s Best Places to Work in the ‘Big Organisation’ category.
Hill Street-based Nedbank Private Wealth has a long history of inclusion in this listing, first appearing 21 years ago in 2005.
This year, with more than 300 employees across its offices in the Isle of Man, UK, Jersey and Dubai, Nedbank Private Wealth, it continues to demonstrate its commitment to growing a high-performing, people-focused organisation.
In partnership with employee experience platform WorkL, the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list celebrates more than 500 organisations across the UK that are leading the way in creating engaging, inclusive and supportive workplace environments.
Nedbank had strong results across WorkL’s key measures of wellbeing, recognition, empowerment and job satisfaction.
Chief executive of Nedbank Private Wealth Stuart Cummins said: ‘Being recognised again by The Sunday Times is something we’re incredibly proud of. It speaks not just to what we’ve built over time, but how together, we continue to evolve as an organisation.
‘Our focus remains on creating an environment where our people feel supported, valued and able to do their best work. This is ultimately what drives our success - both as a business and as a place to build a career.’
Executive head of human recourses Rachel Quirk added: ‘Our culture is something we actively shape every day.
‘It’s not a static concept - it’s how we all show up as people, how we lead and how we support each other. Being recognised again reflects the consistency of that effort. We continue to invest in our people, ensuring they have the tools, flexibility and support they need to thrive - both professionally and personally.’