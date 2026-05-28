Purchased by the Tevir Group in 2018, the hotel off Castle Drive had already stood empty for 12 years.
The former hotel was once considered one of the island’s jewels but has long since fallen into decline.
Completed in 1804, Castle Mona was originally built as a private residence for the 4th Duke of Athol before becoming a hotel in 1831.
After years of deterioration, the 98-bedroom hotel closed in 2006. The following year it was bought for £4m by the Sefton Group, which pledged to restore it to its former glory.
Those plans never came to fruition and the building was sold at auction in 2018 for £1.21m to the Tevir Group.
Tevir has since carried out extensive demolition work, removing modern additions including the 1990s-built bowling alley extension and the north-east bedroom and dining wing dating from the early 1960s.
The owners have now submitted further plans for repairs and refurbishment works, although no details about the building’s future use have yet been revealed.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘This application seeks to address the poor repair of the building, in particular repair and remodelling of the central roof that sits above the ballroom/salon, an area of particular significance, to eliminate water ingress. This would result in preservation of the building.
‘To facilitate the next steps in the revitalisation of the building, to help secure the building's long-term future, this application also seeks permission to demolish the south west wing and rear section that encloses the courtyard.
‘While there is some significance in both areas and there would be some loss of historic fabric, both have undergone major changes and loss of historic detailing in the past.
‘The overall proposal would result in the preservation and enhancement of the building for a future use. Any future proposal would be subject to separate planning and registered building approvals.’
Tevir Developments Ltd has established a reputation for revitalising landmark sites and is behind the construction of the new Travelodge in Douglas.
The applicant added: ‘This application will, if approved, see a continuation of these works and repairs, protecting the building fabric and internal historic detailing to the salon/ballroom below while also allowing for improved future maintenance and, ultimately, ensuring its future sustainable development for re-use.’
Following submission of the application, alongside registered building consent, a spokesperson for Tevir said: ‘The works will ensure the continued protection of the Registered Building and the preservation of features of architectural and historic interest.
‘The planning applications form part of Tevir Development's continued commitment to safeguarding this important historic property, following the repair and stabilisation works already undertaken.
‘Tevir Developments has collaborated with the Isle of Man Government's Registered Buildings Officer in respect of the works undertaken to date, and continues to do so.
‘Options for the future use of the building continue to be explored, and an update will be provided only when this exercise has been concluded.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.