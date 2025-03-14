Zurich in the Isle of Man has invested in smart technology which improves energy efficiency and employee wellbeing.
It’s the latest development by the leading insurance firm to take it a step closer to local and global group net-zero targets.
The innovative smart technology installed at Zurich House – the company’s offices at Isle of Man Business Park – generates data which is fed into a live dashboard that allows the office environment across the building to be accurately monitored and managed.
This means temperature, humidity, air quality and pressure levels can be customised.
It’s being used in conjunction with an existing ‘light harvesting' system that optimises the balance of natural and artificial light in the building.
All of this, the firm says, results in a win-win for energy efficiency, and for health and wellbeing by creating ideal working conditions for employees.
Jason Buckley, facilities manager for Zurich on the Isle of Man, takes up the story: ‘Zurich House was already one of the most energy efficient buildings in the island, but we wanted to go to the next level.
‘At the same time, we also saw an opportunity to use the latest technology to optimise the working environment to support the health and wellbeing of employees too.
‘After extensive research we decided to invest in a system from Haltian, one of the global leaders in smart technology facilities management solutions.’
Sensors placed in offices, corridors, and open spaces measure temperature, humidity, air pressure and carbon dioxide levels.
They are so sensitive that the system can even detect tiny traces of air particles from food, drinks, perfume, aftershave and everything else that can affect air quality.
Mr Buckley continued: ‘Using a dashboard that includes red, amber, green colour coded maps of the entire building we can easily see what the environment is like at any moment.
‘We can then create an optimal, energy efficient, working environment.’
Scientific research shows that carbon dioxide levels can increase when meetings are held in offices which have poor ventilation or when there are simply too many people in a small space. This can cause feelings of lethargy or ‘brain fog’ which may affect employees’ wellbeing and work performance.
‘With our new system we can identify hot spots where the environment is less than optimal, and take steps to address the causes,’ says Jason.
‘We have only had the new system up and running for a few weeks, but we’re already seeing reductions in electricity and water usage and employees are reporting that they have noticed a positive difference in how they feel at work.
‘It’s a great example of how working towards net-zero targets can work in harmony with positive health and wellbeing strategies.’
The new smart tech system is Zurich on the lsle of Man’s latest investment which contributes towards its net-zero and sustainability goals.