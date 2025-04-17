The power of individual and community action is behind the collaborative transformation of homes in the Saddle Mews estate, to the benefit of all who live there. Net Zero Isle of Man recently met with a small group of the community from Saddle Mews - an over 50’s residential village in central Douglas built in the 1980s - to learn more about their story.
Over recent years, due to issues with a now former, disinterested landlord in the UK, residents faced significant challenges with their buildings and energy efficiency. Failing old wooden windows and warped doors were common issues among the properties, which led to high energy costs, draughts and discomfort. Insulation requirements at the time of building the flats were minimal compared to today.
The turning point came when Saddle Mews resident Anne-Marie and her neighbour sought to upgrade their windows, only to find the management company refused to finance improvements.
Based off-island, the business allocated income for maintenance elsewhere, leaving residents to fend for themselves when it came to necessary repairs or replacements. As well as outdated windows, Anne-Marie's own front door was warped, and a new resident to the neighbourhood found her patio door was extremely draughty, prompting them to seek their own replacements.
It highlighted the need for a more supportive management model, and Anne-Marie decided to take matters into her own hands and address that need.
She took the initiative to organise a new management company model for the community along with Chairman David Cretney, who had connections to the village during his time as MHK.
Anne-Marie then connected with the Department of Environment, Food & Agriculture (DEFA) to explore available support. With the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices, there was a pressing concern residents might face a ‘heat or eat’ dilemma. In response to the impact on vulnerable households, the Energy Efficiency Scheme (EES) was on its way in late 2022, and Saddle Mews was eager to participate.
Anne-Marie found tradesmen to install the free loft insulation provided by the EES in multiple properties. She also managed the administration of the scheme on behalf of residents, simplifying the process for each property, and scanning and sending the applications to the scheme inbox for processing.
Being the daughter of a heating engineer, Anne-Marie was perfectly placed to lead the efforts. She recalled her dad installing ‘lagging’ in her childhood home – an old term used for insulation.
‘One of the biggest tasks was clearing the loft spaces to allow for the works,’ Anne-Marie said. ‘Of the 123 homes in Saddle Mews, half are top-floor apartments, and all have now benefitted from insulation. Residents have felt the difference, and even those on the ground floor have seen improvements in warmth.’
Based on a typical top-floor flat (approx. 50m²), and using Saddle Mews as an example, by upgrading loft insulation from 100mm to 300mm, the estimated annual carbon saving may be between 120–150kg CO₂, along with annual bill saving between £100–£130, depending on heating type and usage.
Some residents chose to collect other materials via the scheme, such as free lightbulbs and radiator reflector rolls made possible with the help of the EES team. Thanks to the new management model designed by Anne-Marie, many more residents also benefitted from replacement windows and more efficient boilers, which are serviced annually.
Speaking proudly, Anne-Marie said, ‘Residents homes need to be warm, as there is so much value for them to be living in their own home.’
The EES has had a profound impact on the community, with Linda and Jean, who have lived in the village for 15 and 20 years respectively, also expressing their satisfaction, increasing their comfort and reducing their need to use secondary heating.
Saddle Mews residents are committed to sustainable living beyond just energy efficiency. One noted, ‘I believe 32 buses pass here daily. Many residents have given up their cars. And the gardens, with six ponds, are managed naturally without pesticides.’
Anne-Marie's efforts have not only improved the living conditions for residents, but also set a precedent for another management company now under her wing in an over 50’s estate - King’s Reach in Ramsey.
‘Following the benefits that came from Saddle Mews, energy efficiency was the first job I wanted to tackle in Ramsey. These properties were very different and had large apexes with no insulation. I want to get all the works completed by September so we can sit out the storms this winter.’
Whether you’re a landlord, own your own home, or are renting, you can check your eligibility for the Energy Efficiency Scheme at costoflivingsupport.gov.im/energysave.
Free energy-saving kit is available to households up to the value of £820 and can be obtained by completing a simple online application form. Additional help is available to those in receipt of benefits, including those on state pension, to pay approved local tradespeople to install specific items.