A Douglas stockbroking and investment management firm has been named Regional Wealth Manager of the Year for North West England at the 2026 City of London Wealth Management Awards, marking the firm’s eighth consecutive win in this category.
The award was presented at a recent prestigious ceremony held at The Guildhall in London, where Ramsey Crookall was represented by Simon Crookall, Stephen Meadows and Lucy Willers, who accepted the award on behalf of the island firm.
This latest recognition continues Ramsey Crookall’s strong record at the City of London Wealth Management Awards.
Founded in 1946, Ramsey Crookall is the island’s longest-established independent firm of stockbrokers and investment managers.
In 2026, the company marks its 80th year in business.
Chief executive officer of Ramsey Crookall Joanna Crookall said: ‘We are extremely proud to have once again been recognised as Regional Wealth Manager of the Year for North West England at the City of London Wealth Management Awards.
‘To receive this award in our 80th year is especially meaningful.
‘Since Ramsey Crookall was founded in 1946, the firm has remained committed to providing clients with personal service, trusted advice and long-term investment expertise.
‘This recognition is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and hard work of our entire team.
‘I would also like to thank Simon, Stephen and Lucy for representing Ramsey Crookall at The Guildhall in London and accepting the award on behalf of the firm.
‘It is a proud moment for everyone connected with the business.’
The City of London Wealth Management Awards recognise excellence across the investment and wealth management industry, celebrating firms and individuals that demonstrate high standards of service, professionalism and client commitment.
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