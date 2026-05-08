Victoria Road Primary School in Castletown is marking a significant milestone this week as a staff member celebrates 50 years of service at the school.
Carol Stevens joined the school in 1975 and has remained a longstanding presence within the school community for five decades, working in roles including Educational Support Officer and Lunchtime Ancillary.
Executive Headteacher, Natalie Johnstone, said: ‘Carol's care, commitment and unwavering dedication has touched the lives of countless children and families over half a century.’
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government added: ‘The school has been celebrating Carol's remarkable achievement all week - and with no signs of retirement, her dedication continues to this day.’