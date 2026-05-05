Port St Mary lifeboat was launched on Sunday evening to assist a yacht that had experienced mechanical difficulties one mile south of the Calf of Man.
The village’s all-weather lifeboat Henry Heys Duckworth and its seven volunteer crew arrived on scene at 8.10pm and found the yacht’s lone occupant safe and well.
Following an assessment, towing was deemed the safest option.
A RNLI spokesperson said: ‘While there was no immediate danger to life, the vessel posed a potential hazard to navigation as light winds and a broken gearbox meant the vessel was unable to make progress.
‘Conditions were favourable, and with the owner’s agreement, the coxswain authorised the tow and the vessel was brought to the nearest harbour.
‘The vessel was taken under tow and brought safely to Port St Mary, where it was secured on a mooring. The lifeboat was then refuelled and made ready for service again by 10pm.’
The launch marked coxswain Rob Marshall’s first shout in the role. He said: ‘I’m really pleased with how everything went and how the crew performed.
‘We had already been out on exercise earlier in the day, so it was a long day for some, but this is exactly what we train for.
‘The skipper was able to contact the Coastguard, which meant we could locate the vessel quickly. I would also like to thank all of the team at Port St Mary RNLI Station, Isle of Man Harbours and Coastguards, their work on shore makes rescues like this possible.’
The spokesperson added: ‘The RNLI reminds all boat users of the importance of regular maintenance, carrying appropriate means of calling for help, and planning ahead before going to sea.’