A 20-year-old Douglas man has been put on probation for nine months after assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
Lucas Wood kicked an officer on the leg after refusing to leave a flat he was at.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that police were called to a flat in Ramsey on April 28, just before midnight, after a report of a disturbance.
Officers heard raised voices and it was said to have been the second call relating to that property that day.
Wood had been arguing with his girlfriend and was found hiding behind a wardrobe in the bedroom.
He confirmed it was her address, but refused to leave the flat.
Wood said: ‘I'm not leaving. I have nowhere to go.’
He was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace, but began resisting by clenching his fists, tensing up, and pulling away.
He was Pava-sprayed, handcuffed, and put on the ground.
He was escorted out and shouted to the woman: ‘F*** you babe, we’re done.’
As he was being escorted, he kicked out, striking an officer on the thigh.
Wood said: ‘Who did I kick? I kicked out cos I’m angry. I couldn’t see.’
When interviewed later, he handed in a prepared statement, saying he had been intoxicated, but the kick had been reckless rather than deliberate.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz handed in letters of reference for his client, and well as a letter of apology for Wood.
Magistrates told the defendant: ‘Assaulting a police officer is a very serious offence. We could have sent you to prison.’
Wood, of Primrose Avenue, will pay the costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.