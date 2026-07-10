A music education business wants to convert former offices in the centre of Douglas into a rehearsal and teaching space.
St George's Church Trust has submitted a change of use application that would allow Mannin Music Ltd to use St George's Chambers on Hill Street for music education, alongside rehearsal and practice space for community groups and creative businesses.
In a planning statement, Mannin Music said: 'We currently have a small rehearsal studio in Douglas, as well as a retail and rehearsal space in Peel.
'As our rehearsal studio isn't big enough, we currently have to hire other venues around Douglas. St George's would allow us to bring all of our Douglas activities together under one roof while giving us the space we need to expand the business.
'We teach both individual and group lessons with a team of music teachers, and the multiple rooms would allow several teachers to work at the same time.'
If approved, the venue could operate between 10am and 10pm Monday to Friday, and from 9.30am to 4pm at weekends.
Mannin Music currently teaches 90 children each week through its Mini Musicians programme, while its Rock Project has 50 students, with scope for further expansion. Community groups using the building could account for around 100 people each week.
The company said: 'We are confident there will be little noise disruption for the business below or neighbouring premises. During the day, no amplification would be used in classes, so nearby offices would not be affected during normal working hours.
'Before being converted into offices, the building was used for education and entertainment as a Sunday school, memorial hall and cinema. We would love the opportunity to restore some of its original purpose.'
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.