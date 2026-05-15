The government’s Cyber Security Centre’s annual conference will take place in October.
‘CYBERISLE 2026’ will bring together leaders from government, industry and the international cybersecurity community to address the theme: ‘Cyber Security for an Uncertain Future’.
The conference will take place at the Comis Hotel in Santon on October 15.
A government spokesperson said: ‘The conference will focus on how organisations can prepare for rapidly evolving threats by strengthening resilience, anticipating change and building secure digital foundations for the years ahead.
‘Cybersecurity is being reshaped by accelerating technological change, international uncertainty and an increasingly connected global economy.
‘Advances in artificial intelligence are transforming both cyber defence and attack capabilities, while the growth of cloud services and complex supply chains has expanded the range of potential vulnerabilities.
‘As cybercrime becomes more organised and sophisticated, organisations are moving beyond prevention alone.
‘Greater emphasis is now placed on the ability to detect, respond to and recover from incidents - embedding cybersecurity as a core driver of trust, resilience and sustainable growth.’
Recent research highlights the scale of the challenge. The UK Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025/2026 found that around 43% of businesses there experienced a cyber breach or attack in the past year, underlining that no sector or organisation is immune.
CYBERISLE, which is in its eighth year, will explore how the island can respond to these challenges through collaboration, preparedness and forward-thinking policy.
The event will feature expert speakers, panel discussions and interactive sessions, offering practical insight into areas including incident response, regulatory readiness and securing interconnected supply chains.
With modern attacks increasingly targeting third-party providers, a strong focus will be placed on adopting a ‘whole of ecosystem’ approach to cybersecurity - ensuring organisations understand and manage risks across their entire network of partners and suppliers.
The conference also comes as the Isle of Man continues to strengthen its national resilience, including through the forthcoming National Infrastructure Security Bill, which will support robust legal and regulatory frameworks for protecting critical systems.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘Cyber security is one of the defining challenges of our time.
‘As threats become more complex and far-reaching, it is essential that organisations across the Island take a proactive, informed and collaborative approach to protecting their systems and data.
‘CYBERISLE provides a valuable opportunity to learn from experts, share best practice and strengthen our collective resilience. I would strongly encourage businesses and public sector organisations alike to attend.’
The conference is free to attend, with registration open now. The CSC is also inviting expressions of interest from potential speakers and sponsors.
For tickets, go online to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/officeofcybersecurityandinformationassurance/2213386
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