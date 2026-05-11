Later today (Thursday, May 14) a total of 14 child choristers will climb to the top of the Laxey Wheel to sing a short service marking Ascension Day.
Historically there is a tradition in the British Isles of cathedral choirs ascending their cathedral towers and spires to sing on the day that Christians believe Jesus ascended into heaven.
The children performing will be aged from seven to 17 years old.
Organist and director of music at St German’s Cathedral, Dr Peter Litman said: ‘Ascension Day celebrates the Christian belief in the Ascension of Jesus into heaven, 40 days after his resurrection at Easter.
‘The tradition began at St John’s College Cambridge, after a conversation between the then director of music Cyril Rootham and a fellow at the college, Sir Joseph Larmor.
‘We cannot ascend the tower at Peel’s cathedral for safety reasons, so I contacted Manx National Heritage to ask permission to ascend the iconic Laxey Wheel and sing.
‘Manx National Heritage loved the idea and were very supportive in making it a reality.’
Previously the choir has climbed the wheel in 2024, but this time around many more choristers are involved.
Dr Litman added: ‘Normally we would have been singing choral evensong in the cathedral to mark Ascension Day, but this is something very different.
‘The children are excited by the prospect of singing high up on the wheel and allowing their voices to float over the village and valleys below.’
The performance will last around 30 minutes, with the service being led by Very Revd John Mann, and will include a hymn, readings and prayers for the island community.
The event is entirely free and spectators are invited to attend leaving enough time to arrive before it begins at 5.30pm.