One of the highlight events of the Manx summer has a new sponsor.
The Peel Viking Longboat Races will this year be sponsored by Douglas-based cyber security and technology firm RIELA.
The 62nd edition of the races will take place on Saturday, July 18.
Director at RIELA Robert Tobin commented: ‘The Peel Viking Longboat Races are a fantastic example of the island community coming together.
‘It’s an event that combines teamwork, fun, and tradition, whilst also raising important funds for local charities. We’re incredibly proud to support an event that means so much to so many people across the Isle of Man.’
For updates and entry information, follow ‘Peel Viking Longboats’ on Facebook or email [email protected]