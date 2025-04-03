An Isle of Man IT and telecoms firm has changed its name.
The Braddan-based Elite Group IT, which provides technology services to local businesses and home broadband to Wi-Manx customers across the island, has changed its name to Noventre.
The company has launched its new name, logo and website (www.noventre.com) as part of a business development strategy which it says will deliver benefits to all customers.
The company was the first Isle of Man IT provider to attain Microsoft Solution Partner Designation for Modern Work accreditation which demonstrates its expertise in designing and supporting modern IT solutions that drive productivity, collaboration, and efficiency for businesses.
Noventre Business is the new brand for business customers, Noventre Home has replaced the Wi-Manx brand which provides ‘Velocity Fibre’ ultrafast home broadband services, and NoventreGlobal is for international telecoms solutions.
All of the company’s customers – which include nearly 500 business and more than 1,500 residential customers here in the island – have been informed about the changes.
Chief executive Jayne Hartley said: ‘The Elite Group IT and Wi-Manx brands have served us well.
‘As the needs of our customers and the company have evolved during the 20 years we’ve been in business, we needed a fresh new look to reflect where we are now, and most importantly the exciting future that lies ahead.
‘Our new name and brand symbolise our unwavering commitment to investing in the business and our people to ensure we remain the first choice as the trusted technology partner for business.
‘While the new name and brand are big changes, our valued customers will continue to be served by the great team they know and trust.
‘This means that Noventre is built on firm foundations that enable us to explore innovation with the solutions, services and support we provide.
‘The launch of our new brand is a major milestone for the business, but they signal the start of what will be an exciting era of growth and development, so watch this space!’
Noventre offers a comprehensive range of IT solutions – including connectivity, cloud and security solutions – to private sector clients such as major international businesses in key sectors of the Isle of Man’s economy, SMEs and sole traders.
The company also provides services to public and third-sector customers here in the island.
Off-island, it is a rapidly growing service provider to businesses in Malta, Jersey and Guernsey and has plans for further expansion in these jurisdictions.
