Joshua Quinn has been promoted to the role of director at Douglas-based DQ Advocates.
Joshua has been with the Mount Pleasant firm since 2022 having qualified as a Solicitor Advocate (England and Wales) with Higher Rights of Audience in 2015 before returning home to requalify as an Isle of Man Advocate.
His practice spans employment, commercial, insolvency, contentious trust and property disputes, as well as related regulatory matters.
Joshua has been recognised by global legal directory, Legal 500, as a ‘Rising Star’ in 2024 and ‘Leading Associate’ this year.
Alongside his client work, Joshua is the vice-president of the Isle of Man Law Society and sits on its council.
Within DQ, he has contributed significantly to the company’s ‘Future Leaders’ Board’ an initiative which gives younger lawyers and professionals a voice in the firm’s strategy and community involvement.
Joshua said: ‘I am truly grateful to have been appointed a director at DQ.
‘From day one, I’ve been encouraged and supported by colleagues across the firm and that has made a real difference to my career so far.
‘DQ’s culture and values make it a great place to work and I look forward to continuing to support our clients and contribute to the island’s legal profession.’
Mark Dougherty, managing director of DQ, added: ‘Joshua’s promotion is a proud moment for the firm.
‘He is a talented advocate who is respected by clients and colleagues alike and his appointment is well-deserved recognition of the expertise he consistently brings to our teams.
‘We are committed to recognising and supporting that talent, and it’s a pleasure to see Joshua take this next step in his career.’