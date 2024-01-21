It is designed to encourage young people with an interest in law, and is open to all sixth form students on the island.
Advocates will present this year’s competition to local high schools over the next few weeks and invite A level or Baccalaureate students to write a 1,000 word essay on one of these two topics:
•Is the jury system the best way to try serious criminal charges?
•At what point should an embryo be considered capable of having feelings, and abortion be forbidden?
The essays are marked by a former English teacher as well as by an advocate, and feedback is given to all essays submitted.
The winning entry receives a laptop or a £500 voucher to assist with study equipment, and an opportunity to do a work experience placement at the firm.
Simcocks’ chief executive officer, Phil Games, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with local schools to inspire and encourage the talented young people of the Isle of Man. Every year it is a pleasure to read the thoughts and ideas of the next generation – as well as occasionally eye-opening! I greatly value a new perspective and this certainly allows us that.’
The deadline for entries is Friday, April 26. Contact marketing manager Lisa Smith for more information.