Appleby Isle of Man has been recognised in the 2026 edition of the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth (HNW) Guide.
The Athol Street firm has maintained its ‘Band 1’ ranking for its private client and trusts practice, strengthening its position as the only law firm in the island with that ranking.
Appleby was praised in the guide for its ‘pragmatic approach, strong and assured grasp of trust law and practice, and their ability to remain calm and measured under pressure’, with client feedback also highlighting the team’s responsiveness and that they ‘listen carefully to clients' concerns’ and ‘provide clear and practical advice’.
Appleby Isle of Man managing partner Mark Holligon, continues to be ranked as a ‘Band 1’ lawyer, with counsel Erin Trimble-Cregeen progressing to ‘Band 2’ and Melissa Wong moving up to a ‘Star Associate’ ranking.
Appleby's private client and trusts team provides a wide range of contentious and non-contentious advice on high-value, cross-border trust, foundation, pension and estate matters.
Working with high net worth individuals, institutional trustees, private banks, family offices and charities, the team is involved in many of the Isle of Man's largest trust disputes and trust-related transactions.
Commenting on the latest set of rankings, Mark said: ‘We are delighted that our private client and trusts practice has once again been recognised as a top-tier team in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide.
‘Retaining our Band 1 ranking and being recognised as the only Band 1 ranked law firm in the Isle of Man is a reflection of the expertise, dedication and client-focused approach of our team.
‘We are especially pleased to see Erin and Melissa recognised for their well-deserved progression in this year's rankings.’