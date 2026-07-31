Knockaloe Farm in Patrick is set to host the Royal Manx Agricultural Society’s 2026 Show next weekend - and organisers have confirmed the event timetable.
The show will take place at Knockaloe Farm on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8, bringing together livestock competitions, rural displays, local produce, entertainment and family activities.
Among the headline attractions for 2026 will be the Bolddog Freestyle Motocross Team, Honda’s official motorcycle display team, which will perform twice on each day.
The displays will feature jumps and freestyle manoeuvres accompanied by live rider commentary.
A new addition to this year’s programme will be the Glendown Camping Park Sheep Show, with three performances scheduled each day. The interactive display is based on the dancing sheep shows which have become popular at agricultural events across the UK.
The DEFA Manx Produce Marquee will also feature a programme of demonstrations for the first time.
Visitors will be able to see Kevin Quayle demonstrate traditional wicker weaving, while Mrs Sioned Hughes will create floral art displays. Fynoderee will demonstrate cocktail-making using Manx spirits, and cake artist Aimee Ford will show visitors how to make salted caramel brownies on both days.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers will also have a new format for its sheep shearing competition. Competitors have qualified through heats held during the season, with the leading performers now set to meet at the show for the Young Farmers Sheep Shearing Finals.
Friday’s programme begins at 9am with the Light Horse programme, followed at 9.30am by the official opening of the show, dog obedience and agility competitions and a K9X display.
The first Bolddog FMX performance is scheduled for 11am, with a classic car parade, sheep dog trials, sheep shearing demonstration and demonstrations in the DEFA marquee. The Young Farmers Sheep Shearing Finals are scheduled for 3pm.
Saturday begins with the Light Horse programme at 9am, with the show opening at 9.30am. Livestock and marquee judging starts at 10am, while the first Saturday Bolddog FMX display is scheduled for 10.30am.
The day will include sheep dog trials, dairy judging, carriage driving, dog displays, live music and demonstrations in the DEFA marquee. The Grand Parade and Supreme Championship is scheduled for 3.45pm, followed by Pony Club Games at 5pm.
Other returning attractions across the weekend include classic car parades, vintage tractors and machinery, live music on the Bandstand, and dog agility and obedience competitions.
Saturday’s programme will also feature the Unity Dance School Display, YFC Tug of War Competition, Long Service Awards and Mr & Miss Young Farmer.
A spokesperson from the show commented: ‘With livestock competitions, shopping, local food and drink, family entertainment and live demonstrations taking place across both days, there truly is something for everyone.’
The show offers free parking, and dogs are welcome on both days. To find out more and view the timetable, you can visit https://royalmanx.com/whats-on/