A Douglas law firm has appointed a new associate.
Appleby has recruited Jack Igglesden to the corporate team within its Athol Street office.
Speaking about the appointment, a spokesperson for the company said: ‘Jack joins with a wealth of experience in the FinTech, blockchain and digital sectors, gained through both private practice and in-house roles.
‘He has also participated in industry panel discussions and delivered sessions on AI in the workplace in collaboration with [government agency] Digital Isle of Man.
‘Jack advises businesses across a range of corporate and commercial matters, with particular experience in the telecommunications, cryptocurrency, iGaming, FinTech, and digital assets sectors.
‘His practice focuses on the regulatory, commercial and transactional challenges faced by businesses operating in these fast-moving industries, including cross-border arrangements, digital asset strategies, and regulatory risk management.’
Commenting on his appointment, Jack added: ‘I am delighted to be joining Appleby and returning to private practice.
‘I am looking forward to working alongside the talented team here in the Isle of Man as well as the global team focused on emerging technologies across blockchain, digital assets and FinTech.’
Garry Manley, partner and head of Appleby’s corporate team said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Jack to our corporate team.
‘His vast experience across FinTech and digital sectors enhances our ability to support clients navigating increasingly complex and fast-moving markets, making him a great addition to the team.’
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