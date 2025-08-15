DQ Advocates’ Private Client & Trusts team and senior lawyers have received recognition from two leading international industry rankings.
Catherine French, Associate Director and Head of Private Client & Trusts, has been named among the 2025 eprivateclient Crown Dependencies NextGen Leaders. The annual list highlights rising stars in the Crown Dependencies’ private client sector who demonstrate technical expertise, leadership potential and a commitment to excellence.
The firm’s Private Client & Trusts department has also been ranked in the Offshore: Trusts category of the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2025, a directory used by private wealth advisers worldwide. Based on independent research, the guide identifies leading firms and practitioners in the private wealth sector.
In the latest edition, both Catherine French and Annemarie Hughes are ranked in Band 1 for their work advising trust companies, family offices and private clients. Donna Matthews has been listed as Up and Coming, reflecting her growing profile and client work.
Catherine French said: ‘It’s a huge honour to be recognised by eprivateclient and Chambers alongside so many respected peers across the Crown Dependencies and beyond. These achievements are a reflection of the brilliant team I work with at DQ and the high-quality work being done here on the Isle of Man. I’m proud to represent the island on this stage and grateful for the support of my colleagues and clients.’
Managing Director Mark Dougherty said: ‘We’re extremely pleased to see our Private Client & Trusts team and our lawyers receiving such strong recognition from both eprivateclient and Chambers. To have Annemarie and Catherine ranked in Band 1, Donna recognised as Up and Coming, and Catherine named a NextGen Leader is an exceptional result. It’s a testament to their dedication, expertise and the outstanding service they provide to our clients.’