Some people chase leadership, but others just quietly get on with it, solve problems, lift their team up and suddenly find themselves running the place. Rachel Quayle is firmly in the second camp.
Now Systems Development Manager at Utmost International Isle of Man and a 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 winner in the Leadership category, supported by Prospero Group. Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual campaign by Isle of Man Today’s sister brand Gef.im which recognises young people making a positive impact in their fields.
Rachel’s leadership style is less ‘look at me’, more ‘how can I help you do your best work?’ She is the kind of manager who can spot a bug in your code and a burnout brewing in your brain, and knows how to fix both quickly.
‘It has been an interesting journey, filled with lots of learning and challenging experiences,’ she says modestly. The truth is she has built an entire career on knowing when to speak up, when to step in and when to just listen.
Her route into software was anything but traditional. During the final year of her maths degree, a local company got in touch about a junior developer role. She gave it a quick Google and realised the job ticked all her boxes.
‘As I researched the role, it quickly felt like the perfect fit. I had always loved problem-solving, and it turns out being a developer is just that, over and over again.’
She did not take that first job, but it sparked something. Not long after, she joined Utmost and now leads a rapidly growing team while keeping the wheels turning and the culture intact.
‘I have had excellent support throughout my career, and I try to give that back in how I lead. Our team has stayed productive and positive because we have kept people at the centre.’
The reality of working in tech has been far more human than she expected. ‘My team are not just smart coders, they are funny, supportive and kind. I love working with them.’
She credits her netball coach, Ash Hall, for shaping her approach to leadership. ‘Ash was my coach, my sixth form tutor, and now a friend. She is a captain, a mum, a teacher, and she always shows up. We are told we cannot have it all, especially as women, but Ash proves that is not true.’
In the early days Rachel worried too much about getting things wrong. She has since realised those moments are where the real learning happens. ‘I did not take risks because I was scared of failing, but mistakes were where I learnt the most.’
Rachel is not plotting an empire or manifesting a five-year plan. ‘I have put in a lot of effort to get here, and I am just enjoying where I am right now,’ she says. Winning a Gef 30 Under 30 award has given her a rare chance to pause and reflect. ‘I feel proud and grateful, and incredibly lucky to have had the support I have had along the way.’