Information gathered from the survey will be added to similar research in the UK to produce a wider picture of seal populations.
Posting on social media, MWT says: ‘This groundbreaking approach will give us an accurate picture of our local seal populations and feed into wider research across the British Isles, even contributing to international conservation through OSPAR (an marine conservation organisation involving 15 European countries)!
‘This project is a huge step forward in our mission to protect Manx wildlife and it simply wouldn't be possible without the incredible support from our partners.’