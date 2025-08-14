Manx Wildlife is carrying out an island-wide seal survey using thermal imaging drone technology.

The trust believes it is the most effective way of gathering information about the marine mammals.

Information gathered from the survey will be added to similar research in the UK to produce a wider picture of seal populations.

Posting on social media, MWT says: ‘This groundbreaking approach will give us an accurate picture of our local seal populations and feed into wider research across the British Isles, even contributing to international conservation through OSPAR (an marine conservation organisation involving 15 European countries)!

‘This project is a huge step forward in our mission to protect Manx wildlife and it simply wouldn't be possible without the incredible support from our partners.’