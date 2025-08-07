An island lawyer has been nominated for a prestigious industry award.
Jorden Rafferty-Gough, litigation associate at Douglas law firm Cains, has been nominated for a Citywealth Future Leaders Award 2025, in the ‘Dispute/Litigation Lawyer of the Year’ category.
Citywealth awards are a series of accolades that recognise excellence in the private wealth management and private client advisory industries.
Taking place on November 11 in London, and hosted by GB News deputy political editor Tom Harwood, the annual awards, which are now in their 11th year, highlight the achievements of young wealth professionals and companies that champion their career progression.
Jorden joined Cains in July 2023 and her practice is focused on commercial litigation including banking and finance, enforcement, debt recovery, insurance and fund disputes and personal negligence.
She qualified as a Manx Advocate in August 2022.
Before relocating back to the Isle of Man, Jorden acquired her legal experience in England, where she spent over two years as an advocate with DWF Law LLP, Manchester gaining extensive drafting and advocacy experience in county courts and tribunals across the UK.
Jorden was educated at Northumbria University where she obtained a first-class Masters in Law. Simultaneously Jorden studied the Bar professional training course and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2017.
The winner of the award is decided by an online vote, which closes on September 5.
