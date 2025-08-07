Suntera Global has received double recognition for its cross-border private wealth expertise, being ranked as a leading trust company in both the Isle of Man and Cayman Islands in the newly published Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide 2025.
Published at the end of July, the annual guide is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence for firms and professionals working in the international private wealth and fiduciary sector, ranking the top trust companies across multiple jurisdictions.
Suntera’s team in Douglas, which provide fund, corporate and private wealth services, also featured in the 2024 edition of the guide.
Commenting on the recognition, Janine Cubbon, director and head of private wealth - Isle of Man at Suntera Global said: ‘Being recognised once again as a leading trust company in the Isle of Man is a fantastic achievement for the team and is a reflection of our sustained focus on delivering excellent client service to global individuals and families in what is a persistently challenging environment.’
Angella Williams-Myers, director and head of private wealth – Cayman Islands, at Suntera Global added: ‘The landscape for clients remains hugely complex and it is against that backdrop that we are continuing to evolve our proposition, to provide cutting-edge, reliable and high-quality solutions.
‘I am delighted that our Cayman Islands team has received this recognition, it is testament to their ongoing hard work.’
