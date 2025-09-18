A Maughold business has landed a deal that could change its future forever.
Imvelo Candles, handmade by Tarryn Boland-Porter, were once only available through her website and select shops around the island - including Robinson’s.
But now, the unique candle brand is preparing for a major leap, having secured a spot with Debenhams, one of the UK’s most well-known department stores.
Tarryn’s journey into candle-making began in a deeply personal way. Her mother, living in Australia, would send her candle wicks in the mail, as well as bringing her handmade candles when visiting in person.
She explained: ‘I loved the idea of being able to make your own and so I would simply just play around, and at times I gave some to friends who were curious. It was purely a hobby that I took up in my spare time whilst I was working full time.’
That hobby became something much bigger during the pandemic.
‘Imvelo was truly born during lockdown.
‘For a lot of people, lockdown was such a hard, sad and devastating time (and it was of course very hard and sad for us too) but for me personally, it was somewhat like an awakening.
‘I had never really paid that much attention to what was around us in terms of natural beauty, nature, knowing why things work the way they do, understanding how everything has a purpose, but this all became rather a fixation during lockdown.’
It was during daily walks with her family that she began to notice the beauty of her natural surroundings, something she admits had often gone overlooked in the busy rhythm of life.
‘I think the reason I fell in love is because of how it made me feel and how much more I smiled, this is what I wanted to share through Imvelo.’
With support from the Department for Enterprise’s micro business grant scheme, Imvelo Candles became a reality.
Tarryn’s vision was clear from the start: ‘I wanted to create a nature-loving brand where the passion and appreciation for nature and home fragrances somehow merged — and which would be echoed through the brand and products, and would filter through to the ingredients and packaging I would use.’
‘Imvelo actually means “nature” in African language Zulu. We went through a few names before deciding on it - I wanted the name of my business to have some depth and meaning and bringing my South African roots into it somehow was just perfect.’
Sustainability and environmental responsibility are at the heart of Imvelo. Tarryn carefully sources all of her materials from reputable suppliers across the island and the UK for her products which start at £20.
The deal to have Imvelo's full range available online at Debenhams website marks a major milestone for the small business, but Tarryn insists that the core values of her brand will remain unchanged.
‘Nothing will change really in terms of the making process, the packaging, quality or standards — this will all remain the same. I work and make products every day so that I always have sufficient stock for orders and stockists.’
‘I always wanted Imvelo to represent goodness — by appreciating nature, encouraging positivity, showing kindness, ensuring self-care, all whilst enjoying the flickering flame of a scented candle.’