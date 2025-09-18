A Douglas-based company that advises egaming firms on compliance and auditing issues has added to its team.
Hill Street-based eGaming Integrity has appointed Hayley Ashton as its new compliance manager, effective immediately.
Hayley joins the firm in response to growing client demand for enhanced compliance support across the island’s eGaming sector.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Hayley’s career reflects deep expertise across the regulatory and financial services sectors.
‘She has gained extensive experience in anti-money laundering frameworks, risk assessment, and governance best practices, with a proven ability to support organisations in maintaining the highest compliance standards.
‘With diplomas in Anti-Money Laundering and Governance, Risk and Compliance from the International Compliance Association, alongside a BA in Primary Education with Qualified Teacher Status from Leeds Beckett University, Hayley combines technical knowledge with strong skills in training, leadership, and operational delivery.
‘Hayley’s appointment strengthens eGaming Integrity’s team of industry experts and former regulators, reinforcing its leadership in mock audits, remediation and internal audits for the Isle of Man’s egaming licence holders.’
Director at eGaming Integrity Emma Shilling added: ‘The demand for practical, outcome-focused compliance advice continues to grow as the Gambling Supervision Commission elevates standards and the island prepares for its latest MONEYVAL evaluation next year.
‘Hayley’s appointment reflects our commitment to meeting that demand, and her experience and proactive style will ensure clients get the support they need where it matters most.’
Hayley added: ‘I’m passionate about fostering compliance cultures that are both effective and sustainable.
‘Delivering practical, outcomes-focused guidance tailored to real-world business contexts is where I believe compliance adds its most valuable contribution.
‘I’m looking forward to working closely with our clients and helping them put robust, workable compliance practices in place.’