‘No Friend to This House’ by Natalie Haynes
An extraordinary reimagining of the myth of Medea, the classic tragedy by Euripides, Jason and his Argonauts set sail to find the Golden Fleece in a dangerous quest.
If he ever reaches the distant land he seeks, he faces almost certain death. Medea – priestess, witch, and daughter of a brutal king – has the power to save this stranger.
Will she betray her family and her home, and what will she demand in return? Medea and Jason seize their one chance of a life together, as the gods intend. But their love is steeped in vengeance, and no one will be safe.
‘Impossible Creatures - The Poisoned King’ by Katherine Rundell
When Christopher Forrester is unexpectedly woken by a miniature dragon chewing on his face, his heart leaps for joy.
For months he’s dreamed of returning to the Archipelago – the secret islands where all the creatures of myth still live.
But he did not know it would involve a rescue mission on the back of a sphinx, or a plan to enter a dragon’s lair. Nor did he imagine it would involve a girl with a flock of birds at her side, a new-hatched chick in her pocket and a ravenous hunger for justice.
