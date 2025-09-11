A long-standing Ramsey business is to close its doors after nearly three decades.
Model World, based in St Paul’s Square, has announced it is shutting down, citing health reasons and the challenging economic climate.
The decision was revealed in a message posted on the shop’s Facebook page last week, where the owners expressed their sadness at bringing an end to almost 30 years of trading.
The statement read: ‘Hi everyone, with the economic climate, mine and my husband’s health, I am sad to say after nearly 30 years to have taken the decision to close Model World.
‘Thank you to all my wonderful customers for their support over these years, it has been a joy to help you in your hobby.”
The shop, known as a haven for hobbyists and collectors, has served generations of customers in the north of the island.
From model kits and remote-controlled cars to accessories and specialist supplies, it became a staple for enthusiasts and newcomers alike.
Many took to social media to share their memories of the store, with comments praising its welcoming atmosphere and the owners’ willingness to go the extra mile to source items or offer advice.
One even went as far as to say it’s the best shop in the island and will be missed by ‘not just Ramsey, but everyone on the island’.
Another added: ‘There won’t be many shops left at this rate!’
And in a heartfelt goodbye message, one commenter said: ‘Very sad news, the last model shop in the country and I’m heartbroken about it closing, thanks for everything.’
A closing down sale is now under way, with 20% off all stock excluding items already marked down.
