The Isle of Man Maritime Conference 2026 will take place on Thursday, July 16 at the Comis Hotel on the outskirts of Douglas.
Organisers say it will bring together maritime leaders, innovators, policymakers, regulators, educators, and industry professionals from across the British Isles and beyond for a day of insight, collaboration, and opportunity.
The conference will be preceded by a series of interactive industry workshops on July 15, providing delegates with the opportunity to engage in focused discussions and practical problem-solving sessions.
A spokesperson for the event said: ‘Building on the success of the island's previous maritime conference and a growing programme of industry-led events, the 2026 conference will focus on four key themes driving the future of maritime: Digital and Artificial Intelligence; Skills and seafarers; Business and growth and superyachts.
‘These themes will be explored through keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, industry case studies, and collaborative workshops designed to address both current challenges and future opportunities facing the sector.
‘The conference will formally open with remarks from Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and conclude with closing remarks from Department for Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston demonstrating the continued support of the Isle of Man Government for the maritime sector and its importance to the island's economy.
‘The event is expected to attract delegates from shipping, ship management, ports, finance, technology, legal services, education, government, and the wider maritime ecosystem.
‘It will also provide significant networking opportunities for businesses looking to establish new partnerships and explore opportunities within the Isle of Man's internationally recognised maritime cluster.
‘The Isle of Man Maritime Conference has quickly established itself as one of the leading maritime industry events in the British Isles, providing a unique forum where industry, government, and academia come together to discuss the issues that matter most.’
Captain Lee Clarke, managing director of Isle of Man Maritime, said: ‘The maritime industry is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation. From digitalisation and artificial intelligence to workforce development, sustainability and emerging business opportunities, the need for collaboration has never been greater.
‘The Isle of Man Maritime Conference 2026 provides a platform for meaningful discussion, practical solutions, and valuable connections that will help shape the future of our industry.’
Alongside the conference programme, delegates will have opportunities to engage with sponsors, exhibitors, and industry organisations showcasing innovation, expertise, and services supporting the global maritime sector.
For further information, sponsorship opportunities, speaker announcements, and ticket bookings, please visit: www.maritime.im/conference2026
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