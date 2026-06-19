The 2026 Parish Walk gets under way at the NSC athletic track later this morning.
More than 1,100 are set to begin the endurance event which begins at 8am.
Approximately 10% of them will make it round the full 85 miles around the island’s 17 parishes.
A total of 1,190 competitors over the age of 21 have entered, in addition to another 37 men and 40 women in the under-21 classes.
The under-21s race the first 32.5 miles to Peel (German) via the middle and southern parishes Braddan, Marown, Santon, Malew, Arbory, Rushen and Patrick.
Motorists are reminded that many roads are either closed to vehicular traffic (particularly in the early stages) or later one-way, so it is advisable to check https://route.parishwalk.com/ for more detailed information.
For a rough estimate of the leading walkers’ progress - approximate arrival times are: Marown church 8.40am, Santon 9.50am, Malew 10.30am, Arbory (Ballabeg) 10.50am, Rushen 11.18am, Round Table 12.20pm, Glen Maye 1.15pm, Patrick 1.30pm, Peel 1.45pm, Kirk Michael 3pm, Ballaugh 3.35pm, Jurby 4.15pm, Bride 5.40pm, Andreas 6.15pm, Lezayre 7.22pm, Maughold 8.15pm, Hibernia 9pm, Laxey village 10.20pm, Lonan church 10.35pm, Onchan 11.25pm, Summerland 11.35pm, finish (War Memorial opposite the Gaiety Theatre) 11.45pm approximately.
We'll be bringing you live updates, pictures, videos and reaction from this year's Parish Walk throughout the weekend, so keep checking back for the latest from the event.