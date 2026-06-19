SoulutionsHub, a Douglas firm of iGaming and fintech advisors, has won the Corporate Services Supplier award at the EGR B2B Awards, held earlier this month at the HAC in London.
The awards recognise suppliers operating across the iGaming industry.
The Corporate Services Supplier category covers businesses that help operators obtain licences, remain compliant and build the governance structures required by regulated markets.
From its offices on Hill Street and recent expansion into Ireland, SolutionsHub works supporting iGaming operators with licensing, compliance and regulatory preparation.
Lee Hills, chief executive of SolutionsHub, said: ‘The team and I are incredibly proud to have won our third EGR award.
‘It is particularly pleasing that those wins have now come across two categories, recognising different areas of the work we do for clients.
‘I am delighted that what our team delivers for clients day in, day out has been acknowledged by judges who understand what is actually involved within our industry.
‘In regulated iGaming, licensing and compliance groundwork can shape much more than the approval process.
‘It influences banking relationships, investor confidence, commercial partnerships and how easily an operator enters new markets and delivers innovation.
‘Businesses that prepare properly at the outset are usually in a stronger position later, whether that is during regulatory review, investment discussions, banking due diligence or expansion into another jurisdiction.
‘The award recognises the work delivered for operators every day. Securing licences, preparing for regulatory review and building compliance structures that support businesses after approval.’
Judges praised SolutionsHub’s submission, saying: ‘SolutionsHub has delivered a solid and well-structured entry, demonstrating its capabilities and impact as a corporate services supplier.
‘Overall, the clarity, depth of information, and customer validation combine to present a convincing and credible case for SolutionsHub as a deserving winner in this category.’