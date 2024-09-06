Isle of Man Maritime held an interactive treasure hunt in July.
The group is a not-for-profit organisation, which was formed to develop, support and promote the Isle of Man’s maritime sector. The treasure hunt was designed to engage Manx youngsters with the island's maritime heritage.
Participants embarked on an educational adventure, uncovering fascinating facts about notable figures such as Captain John Quilliam, learning about the vital work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and discovering the storied history of the Ramsey-built sailing ship the Star of India.
Isle of Man Maritime general manager captain Lee Clarke said: ‘We are delighted with the incredible response to this year's treasure hunt.
‘The treasure hunt not only provided a fun and engaging activity for young people but also deepened their appreciation for the island's maritime legacy.’ The highlight of the event was the announcement of the Fargher family as the winners of the treasure.
Captain Clarke added: ‘We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Fargher family.
‘We hope they enjoy building and playing with their new toys, and that this experience sparks a lifelong interest in maritime history.’
Isle of Man Maritime extends its gratitude to all participants and supporters of the event.
The organisation is already planning next year's treasure hunt.