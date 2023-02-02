The Isle of Man Motor Museum is looking for volunteers.
Based in Jurby, the museum houses more than 500 vehicles with classic cars and motorsports heritage. It wants volunteers for the coming season to help out.
Volunteering with the museum could involve stewarding in the main hall or maintaining and restoring vehicles and exhibits.
Another task has been the restoration of five decommissioned pillar post boxes and a number of small engines which have been cleaned and painted.
The museum is flexible on when people come in but is looking for a minimum commitment of 12 hours per month.
Anyone interested in applying should call museum administrator Steve Glynn on 888333 or email [email protected] isleofmanmotormuseum.com